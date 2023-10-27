Public grievance redressal camp held in Anantnag

During the camp, Principal Secretary met various delegations including members of DDC, BDCs and PRIs, MC representatives, traders, fruit growers, civil society members and beneficiaries of various welfare schemes. He listened to grievances and demands raised by them concerning their respective areas and assured them of an early redressal of the same.

Principal Secretary, while highlighting the significance of these public darbars in addressing public issues and concerns, appealed to the general public to actively participate in such government programmes for their own welfare. He said that it is a firm commitment of present dispensation that good governance is taken to all at their doorsteps without any discrimination.