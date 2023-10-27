Public grievance redressal camp held in Anantnag

Anantnag, Oct 27: Principal Secretary Finance, Santosh Dattatreya Vaidya, convened a public grievance redressal camp at Khanabal, Anantnag to assess public issues and concerns besides taking stock of development profile of the district.
During the camp, Principal Secretary met various delegations including members of DDC, BDCs and PRIs, MC representatives, traders, fruit growers, civil society members and beneficiaries of various welfare schemes. He listened to grievances and demands raised by them concerning their respective areas and assured them of an early redressal of the same.
Principal Secretary, while highlighting the significance of these public darbars in addressing public issues and concerns, appealed to the general public to actively participate in such government programmes for their own welfare. He said that it is a firm commitment of present dispensation that good governance is taken to all at their doorsteps without any discrimination.
He emphasized upon the officers to regularly monitor implementation of schemes of their respective departments which is of paramount importance for obtaining the desired results.
The delegations expressed gratitude to Principal Secretary and the UT administration for their dedicated efforts in addressing the developmental needs and aspirations of people of the district.
Later, the Principal Secretary chaired District Development review meeting and assessed progress on various development projects being executed under Centrally Sponsored and UT Sector schemes.
Principal Secretary exhorted upon the district administration to ensure that all essential services are in place during winter period to avoid any inconvenience to common masses. He emphasized the need to properly maintain power and road infrastructure for seamless traffic flow.
He also had a comprehensive review of the progress recorded under various sectors and schemes in the district. Deputy Commissioner, Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, provided a detailed overview of the district’s overall functioning and the progress achieved under Centrally-sponsored and UT government schemes.