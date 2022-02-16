Public interaction meeting held at Magam

Srinagar, Feb 16 : As a part of public outreach programme and to strengthen police-public relationship, a joint interaction meeting was facilitated by Police and Civil administration at Municipal Conference Hall Magam, a police spokesman said.
He added that the meeting was held while following social distancing norms and other Covid protocols.
The meeting was chaired by SDM Beerwah Tawfeeq Gazie accompanied by SDPO Magam Muhammad Saleem Bhat-JKPS. Besides, Tehsildar Magam, SHO PS Magam and other officers of Police and Civil administration were present on the occasion. The meeting was attended by respectable citizens, Auqaf Committee members, Traders Association of Magam, Beerwah and other adjoining areas.
During the meetings, the participants raised several issues pertaining to police and civil authorities including menace of drugs, social crimes etc. The chairing officers assured them that their genuine grievances will be resolved on priority while as the other issues will be taken up with concerned authorities for their early redressal. The participants were briefed about the apprehensions of spread of Covid-19 and were requested to spread awareness among masses to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.