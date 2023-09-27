Public outreach programme held at Harwan

Srinagar, Sep 27: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today visited Harwan Block of the District and holds a public outreach programme at Sarband under weekly Block Diwas to listen to the developmental demands of the public and address their issues.
The programme witnessed a huge participation of local people, DDC, BDC, PRI members and students from different schools. During the programme, the Deputy Commissioner listened to the developmental demands of the people from Harwan Panchaat Block.
The DC also participated in ongoing “Swachhata Hi Seva” activities conducted to encourage community engagement to make Srinagar Clean.
On the occasion, the participants carried banners and placards highlighting the significance of cleanliness and ill impact of polythene and plastic use to the environment.
Under Swachta Hi Sewa Campaign scheduled from September 15 to October 2, 2023 (Gandhi Jayanti).
The Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion actively took part in the cleanliness drive at Harwan Sarband under the Campaign and marched together with other participants carrying dustbins and brooms to exemplify their commitment to cleanliness with an aim to disseminate information regarding the ill effects of the plastic and polythene and its impact on the environment.
Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that the main objective of the programme is to realise the objective of cleanness and sanitation among people of the District to ensure a hygienic environment around for their overall wellbeing.
The DC urged students and other participants to sensitize people and rise up willingly to stop throwing waste on roadsides, prominent public places, around religious places, tourist spots, offices, educational institutions etc to keep the Srinagar City clean.