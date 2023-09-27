Public outreach programme held at Harwan

The programme witnessed a huge participation of local people, DDC, BDC, PRI members and students from different schools. During the programme, the Deputy Commissioner listened to the developmental demands of the people from Harwan Panchaat Block.

The DC also participated in ongoing “Swachhata Hi Seva” activities conducted to encourage community engagement to make Srinagar Clean.

On the occasion, the participants carried banners and placards highlighting the significance of cleanliness and ill impact of polythene and plastic use to the environment.