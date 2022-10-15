Public Outreach Programme | Union MoS holds public darbar at Harwan

Srinagar, Oct 15 : Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar Khatik who was on two-day visit to District Srinagar as part of Public Outreach Programme held a Public Darbar at Harwan Area today. He held interaction with representatives of Rural and Urban Local bodies.
Mayor, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Junaid Azim Mattoo, Chairman District Development Council (DDC), Malik Aftab, Vice Chairman, DDC, Srinagar, Bilal Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, Chairperson Block Development Council (BDC), other DDC, BDC and PRI members and large number of people also attended the function.
Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said that public representation is pivotal for all round development and for strengthening democracy. He said that by establishing grass root level governance through Urban Local Bodies and Panchayati Raj Institutions, the Srinagar District has witnessed a visible change in overall developmental front.
The Union Minister lauded the efforts of the District Administration Srinagar in effective implementation of different centrally sponsored public oriented schemes.
The Minister also appreciated the sanitation and cleanliness measures undertaken by the SMC to maintain hygienic environment in Srinagar City.
While praising the people of Srinagar in extending full support to the District Administration Srinagar in strengthening the grass root level democracy and participating actively in developmental process, the Union Minister stressed upon the people to further cooperate with the Administration so that all development and welfare schemes are effective and efficiently implemented on ground for benefit of the people.
The Minister further said that under Central Government initiative of Public Outreach Programme, various Union Ministers are visiting J&K with the view to assess the execution of developmental projects and implementation of various welfare schemes besides getting feedback and suggestion from the locals which are being shared with the Home Ministry so that timely and quality solution of the demands is ensured.
During his speech, the Minister highlighted various development and welfare schemes and urged people to avail maximum benefit from all such schemes including PMJAY, Ayushman Bharat etc.