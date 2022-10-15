Public Outreach Programme | Union MoS holds public darbar at Harwan

Srinagar, Oct 15 : Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar Khatik who was on two-day visit to District Srinagar as part of Public Outreach Programme held a Public Darbar at Harwan Area today. He held interaction with representatives of Rural and Urban Local bodies.

Mayor, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Junaid Azim Mattoo, Chairman District Development Council (DDC), Malik Aftab, Vice Chairman, DDC, Srinagar, Bilal Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, Chairperson Block Development Council (BDC), other DDC, BDC and PRI members and large number of people also attended the function.