Public outreach programmes conducted in Kulgam

To take firsthand appraisal of issues of public importance, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat presided over the weekly grievance redressal camp at Kulgam.

The grievance redressal programme witnessed participation of people from Denow, Jogipora, Aamnoo, Srandoo, Qaimoo and other areas who put forth various developmental and welfare demands including development of playfields, construction of flood protection bunds, shifting of utilities, and various other demands.