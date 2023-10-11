Public outreach programmes conducted in Kulgam

Kulgam, Oct 11: To reach out to the people for early redressal of their grievances and issues, the District Administration Kulgam today organised public outreach programmes in three blocks of the district at Devsar, Kulgam and D.H. Pora.
To take firsthand appraisal of issues of public importance, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat presided over the weekly grievance redressal camp at Kulgam.
The grievance redressal programme witnessed participation of people from Denow, Jogipora, Aamnoo, Srandoo, Qaimoo and other areas who put forth various developmental and welfare demands including development of playfields, construction of flood protection bunds, shifting of utilities, and various other demands.
PRI members from various areas also projected various developmental demands of their areas.
Officers and heads of departments responded to the queries and grievances of the people pertaining to their departments and intimated them about various welfare schemes and ongoing developmental projects.
The DC after giving patient hearing to the public issues raised during the camp addressed some grievances of the immediate nature on the spot.
ADC, Vikar Ahmad Giri; ACR Imtiyaz Ul Aziz, JDP Zahid Sajjad, other district officers and officials were in attendance in the camp.
At Devsar and DH Pora, Block Diwas was presided over by ADDC Showkat Ahmad Rather and SDM Noorabad, Bashir Ul Hassan respectively who listened to the issues of people for redressal.