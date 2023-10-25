Public outreach programmes organised in Kulgam

Kulgam, Oct 25: To reach out to the people for early redressal of their grievances and issues, the District Administration Kulgam today organised public outreach programmes in three blocks of the district viz. Devsar, Kulgam and D.H Pora.
To take firsthand appraisal of the issues of public importance, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat presided over the weekly grievance redressal camp at Kulgam.
The grievance redressal programme witnessed participation of people from Kachohalan, Nillow, Mohammad Pora, Tengsergam, Chawalgam and other areas who put forth various developmental and welfare demands including, segregation of power feeder at Chawalgam, development of remaining portion of road at Zaldarpora among other demands.
PRI members from various areas also projected developmental demands of their areas. Officers and heads of departments responded to the queries and grievances of the people pertaining to their departments. The DC after giving patient hearing to the public issues addressed some grievances of the immediate nature on the spot.
ADC, Vikar Ahmad Giri; ACR Imtiyaz Ul Aziz, ACD Mohammad Imran, ACP Sharjeel Ali and other district officers and officials were also present in the grievance redressal camp. Officers and people present in the grievances redressal camp also took Ekta pledge.
At Devsar and DH Pora, Block Diwas was presided over by ADDC Showkat Ahmad Rather and SDM Noorabad, Bashir Ul Hassan respectively who listened to the issues of people for redressal.