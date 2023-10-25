Public outreach programmes organised in Kulgam

To take firsthand appraisal of the issues of public importance, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat presided over the weekly grievance redressal camp at Kulgam.

The grievance redressal programme witnessed participation of people from Kachohalan, Nillow, Mohammad Pora, Tengsergam, Chawalgam and other areas who put forth various developmental and welfare demands including, segregation of power feeder at Chawalgam, development of remaining portion of road at Zaldarpora among other demands.