Public participation key factor for good governance: DC Anantnag

Anantnag, July 19: The District Administration Anantnag, under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC), S F Hamid today presided over the Block Diwas (Public outreach cum Grievance redressal programme) at sub division Kokernag.
The camp was attended by PRI members, sarpanches, panches and a large number of local people from the adjacent villages of Larnoo, Wangam, Loharsenzi, Vailoo, Kharpora, etc. besides Auqaf Committees, civil society members and prominent citizens of the sub division.
The participants raised their issues and demands before the chair.
The DDC heard the issues and demands patiently and assured for redressal of grievances of public importance. He assured the general public of providing every possible help in mitigating their problems and issues.
He also directed the officers and PRIs for close coordination to ensure prompt delivery of essential services and issued on spot directions to the concerned officers for redressal of genuine demands and grievances of public importance.