Public participation key to development: DC Anantnag

Anantnag, July 12: Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, S F Hamid alongwith other senior officers today visited SDH Achabal to look into the medical facilities and patient care in the hospital. He visited various wards of SDH Achabal and enquired about the Healthcare facilities and other arrangements.
The medical officers were directed to ensure round the clock functioning of hospitals and availability of medicines, doctors, and paramedical staff.
He interacted with the patients and attendants and enquired about the services and facilities being provided. He assured all that district administration is committed to provide quality health care services.
DC while directing the Hospital authorities for proper sanitation of the hospital both indoor and surroundings, said that the hospital is catering the south Kashmir and is having a good footfall of patients.
While interacting with the attendants in hospital DC directed the hospital authorities for providing adequate seating arrangement for attendants.