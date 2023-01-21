Public welfare missing from govt's to-do-list: Nasir Aslam Wani

This he said while addressing a meeting of party functionaries here at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar. Party Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Political Advisor to VP Mudassar Shahmiri, Provincial Spokesperson Ifra Jan, party functioanries were also present in the meeting.

It is quite impossible for our people to work their way through the hierarchies and multiple sections in different departments to have their issues addressed, Nasir said adding, “Tall claims of governance and bringing a seismic shift in addressing the concerns of the most vulnerable sections of society have fallen flat. The development deficit festering in Jammu and Kashmir continues to affect each and every section of J&K’s economy, its administrative set up. Curtailment of ration, land evictions, social pension issues, unemployment, development deficit, and unemployment have increased the anxiety of people, who are already hard-pressed.”