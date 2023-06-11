Public welfare schemes revolutionised lives of people: Darakhshan Andrabi

According to a press note, BJP District President Pulwama Mohammad Lateef Bhat, Party Incharge for Shopian Sajaad Ali Raina and DDC Member Avtar Singh also participated in the Programme. This programme was organised by the party in connection with completion of nine years of government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Beneficiaries of government schemes from all the tehsils and blocks of the district participated in the Convention.

In her address Dr Darakhshan Andrabi said that the public welfare schemes of Modi-government have provided immense opportunities to the youth for creating employment for themselves and for others. "Public welfare schemes like Ujwala Yojna, Aawas Yojna or the Ayushman Bharat have changed the lives of the marginalised people in the country. J&K has seen unprecedented social change after the implementation of all central government schemes and programmes of Narendra Modi led government," said Dr Andrabi. She said that the visionary schemes like Jan Dhan, Digital India, Khelo India or Skill India schemes have transformed the lives of all sections throughout the country. These public welfare schemes have created possibilities of developments and opportunities for the people in all sectors, she added.