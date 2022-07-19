Pulwama Admin’s Novel Initiative | Students don DC’s hat to redress public grievances

Pulwama, July 19: In a unique initiative of providing a firsthand account of larger issues affecting life and getting acquainted with the aspirations of youth and students, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama Baseer Choudhary Tuesday started an informal interactive session with the youth and students of the district.
Under this novel initiative, Pulwama Mission Youth IAS students were provided an opportunity to redress public grievances from the Deputy Commissioner’s chair.
The initiative is a part of the movement the district administration has started to engage youth and to realise their potential.
Under the Pulwama Mission Youth IAS, students from Government Higher Secondary School Karimabad were invited for the interaction and the students selected under the draw of lots were provided an opportunity to sit in the Deputy Commissioner's chair and redress issues of public.
The students were given 10 to 20 minutes for addressing the issues and taking decisions related to the day-to-day affairs of the administration.
Later, the students expressed satisfaction over the initiative of the district administration.
In its first session hosted at the DC's office complex in Pulwama, scores of students from Government Higher Secondary School Karimabad interacted with the DC and expressed their opinions related to a wide range of issues in an informal atmosphere.
While hosting the session, DC Baseer Choudhary said that this interaction would be a regular feature in the district every fortnight as part of the initiative of the district administration to engage with youth and students of the district and to know about their interest areas, various concerns and seek their views on a plethora of issues about today’s young generation.
Choudhary said that a platform was being provided to the students where they could discuss wider issues about life and society informally.
He said such sessions would also help in changing the behavioural pattern of the dejected youth and students anxious about their careers besides motivating them to become social change agents.
Choudhary said that such practices could potentially motivate the youth of the district to get attracted to civil services.
He said that such meetings would also serve the purpose of appraising the young generation regarding the various initiatives taken by the government for their benefit.