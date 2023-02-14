Kashmir

Pulwama attack anniversary: PM Modi pays tribute to slain CRPF personnel

“Will never forget their supreme sacrifices”
Tributes being paid to slain CRPF personnel at Lethpora on their 4th death anniversary.
Tributes being paid to slain CRPF personnel at Lethpora on their 4th death anniversary.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Feb 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel killed in Pulwama on this day in 2019, saying that "we will never forget their supreme sacrifice".

"Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India," said Modi, in a tweet.

February 14, 2023 marks the fourth anniversary of the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives after their convoy was targeted by a suicide bomber at Lethpora in Pulwama district.

PM Modi
Pulwama attack anniversary
Pulwama attack

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com