Pulwama attack anniversary: PM Modi pays tribute to slain CRPF personnel

Srinagar, Feb 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel killed in Pulwama on this day in 2019, saying that "we will never forget their supreme sacrifice".
"Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India," said Modi, in a tweet.
February 14, 2023 marks the fourth anniversary of the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives after their convoy was targeted by a suicide bomber at Lethpora in Pulwama district.