Pulwama court convicts duo for murdering youth 11 years ago

Srinagar, Feb 4: A Pulwama Court Friday convicted two persons for murdering a youth to rob him of Rs 25,000 around 11 years ago.
Convicting the two accused, Court of Principal Sessions Judge Pulwama, Abdul Rashid Malik observed that the criminal trial cannot be equated with a mock scene from a stunt film.
“The legal trial is conducted to ascertain the guilt or innocence of the accused arraigned. In arriving at a conclusion about the truth, the Courts are required to adopt rational approach and judge the evidence by its intrinsic worth and the animus of the witnesses,” the court said.
While the court underscored that traditional dogmatic hyper technical approach has to be replaced by rationale, realistic and genuine approach for administering justice in a criminal trial, it said: “Criminal jurisprudence cannot be considered to be an utopian thought but has to be considered as part and parcel of the human civilization and the realities of life.”
According to prosecution case, one Ghulam Ahmad Wani approached SHO Police station Pulwama on April 2, 2011 with a written complaint that his grandson, Khursheed Ahmad Wani left home on March 25, 2011 with Sameer Ahmad Sheikh, one of the two accused persons who the court now convicted after the trial.
Complainant Wani told Police that he got information that his grandson stayed in the house of Javid Ahmad Shah of Babhar but despite the passing of five days, he had not returned.
The complainant said that he searched a lot but did not find his grandson.
He said that his grandson had taken Rs.25,000 from him on account of school fee with him.
The prosecution said on April 2, 2011 Police Station Pulwama also had received an information through reliable source that at village Murran one blood stained body was lying under the heap of cow dung.
This information, it said, culminated into registration of an FIR under section 302 (murder) of Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), which now stands replaced by Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The body was subsequently identified to be that of Khursheed Ahmad Wani.
The accused Sameer Ahmad Sheikh, the prosecution said, administered fatal blow upon the head of the deceased while accused Javid Ahmad Shah was holding his legs in the tin shed of the approver, Abdul Rashid Dar, at Murran Pulwama.
The prosecution contended that the accused persons dumped the body of the deceased under the heap of cow dung in the land of Jagarnath at Murran Pulwama on April 2, 2011.
While Special Public Prosecutor G M Dar submitted that the evidence was clinching and convincing, counsel for accused contended that the accused were falsely implicated.
“The evidence adduced by the prosecution inspires the confidence of the court,” the court said after hearing the parties.
lObserving that the prosecution has not pleaded the last seen theory in isolation, the court said: “There is cogent evidence that the deceased was taken by the accused in their custody with common intention to snatch the money from his possession, which his grandfather had given to him for purchase of books and payment of school fee as the deceased was reading in Maxwell Public School Pulwama in BA 1st year.”
The deceased, the court said, was seen in the company of the accused immediately before his murder on April 2, 2011.
This, the court said, is corroborated by the statement of the approver, the recovery of weapon of offence, the killing of the deceased in the tin shed of the approver, the presence of rigor morts on the body of the deceased and recovery of dead body from the heap of cow dung, at Murran as the accused had concealed the body under the cow dung in most undignified and diabolical manner.
“There is no contradiction between medical and ocular evidence,” it said. “The absence of blood stains on some exhibits will not affect the ocular evidence as evidence is particularly vulnerable to the elements such as the growth of bacteria, microbes, maggots, temperature and perseveration factor, which the FSL experts have fully explained in their evidence.”
The court came to the conclusion that the offence under section 302 (murder) read with section 34 of IPC was made out against the accused.
It said there was no doubt that the accused were guilty of having committed offences under section 302 read with 34 of IPC.
While the court also held the accused Sameer Ahmad Sheikh guilty of the commission of offence under section 397 (robbery) of RPC, it said Javid Ahmad Shah has committed the offence under section 392 RPC, dealing with robbery.
The approver who had also participated in the crime had already been granted pardon.
The court would award a quantum of punishment on the accused on February 5.