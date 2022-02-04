Pulwama court convicts duo for murdering youth 11 years ago

Convicting the two accused, Court of Principal Sessions Judge Pulwama, Abdul Rashid Malik observed that the criminal trial cannot be equated with a mock scene from a stunt film.

“The legal trial is conducted to ascertain the guilt or innocence of the accused arraigned. In arriving at a conclusion about the truth, the Courts are required to adopt rational approach and judge the evidence by its intrinsic worth and the animus of the witnesses,” the court said.