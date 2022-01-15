Pulwama man arrested for social media misuse: Police

Srinagar, Jan 15: A Pulwama resident was arrested for misusing social media, Police said Saturday.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Police Station Pulwama registered an FIR No 06/2022 under Section 13 of UAPA, 153 A, 153 B, and 505 of IPC against Mir Mushtaq Ahmad, son of Abdul Gani of Bonora, Pulwama for misusing social media platforms by carrying out anti-India activities through personal and fake handles.
“The accused was indulging in activities which are prejudicial to the national security and national sovereignty of the Union of India and J&K. The accused further advocated unlawful activities and committed offenses which could disrupt the public tranquility and harmony. The accused is prima-facie involved in criminal intimidation on social media and is also involved in cyber-bullying. The accused has been arrested and the investigation into the case has started,” the Police statement said.