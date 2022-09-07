Pulwama school picture depicts gross failure of govt in J&K’s education sector: AAP leader

Srinagar Sept 7: Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday termed the "sad state of affairs in Government Primary School Teadwa Mohalla in Inderwali assembly segment of Pulwama in Kashmir as a glowing example of failure of government on education front in Jammu and Kashmir".
In a statement, AAP leader and Delhi Cabinet Minister, Imran Hussain who is also Kashmir Province Incharge of the AAP said, " firstly the BJP weakened the education sector from its roots and now LG administration is busy in pomp and show with events in AC halls with no one paying concern towards the deplorable condition of government schools in the union territory".
On Tuesday, a team of Aam Aadmi Party ped by Hussain visited GPS Teadwa Mohalla in Kashmir which is allegedly being run from two tents as work of building of school sanctioned in 2014 is yet to start. The AAP said that during the visit, locals of the area told the party leaders that the future of their children studying in the school is in dark as government has even failed to provide a concrete roof for the school and this institution is being run from inside two temporary tents from last several years and neither any government officer nor any political representative brothered to come to rescue the students studying in the school.
"We recently highlighted the picture of this school after which government issued statement claiming that the identified piece of land for construction of new building got damaged in the landslide but today people of this area informed us that no incident of landslide has taken place and thus the lie of Government has been exposed," Hussain said.
He said that building of this school was sanctioned in 2014 "but BJPs coalition Government failed to get the work started and than same pattern has been repeated by LG Administration which is in power from last more than four years".
Comparing education sector of Jammu and Kashmir with education sector set up by AAP Government in Delhi, Hussain said that the schools in the UT are in worst condition "and it clearly establishes that education sector in Jammu and Kashmir needs reforms at massive level so that dignity and affairs of education institutions of Govt sector are improved in JK and students studying in these schools can get a sigh of relief".
"The condition of 99% education institutions of Govt sector in Jammu and Kashmir is deplorable and BJP is primarily responsible for it and shows that party did nothing for education sector when it was in power with PDP from 2014-17, " Hussain said.
He further took a dig at Jammu and Kashmir LG administration and said that "almost every second day an event of education sector is being organised by the government of Jammu and Kashmir in which bureaucrats sit in AC halls and make tall claims of reforms but the ground realities are contrary with a number of schools in the union territory still without building and many schools not even having sitting arrangements for the students who have to sit on floor even during winters".
Hussain told the Jammu and Kashmir LG administration to "stop doing much hard work on papers just for the sake of publicity and to follow the education model of Aam Aadmi Party so that the condition of Government schools in Jammu and Kashmir can see some improvement".
"Almost every quarter of society is concerned about the deplorable education sector in Jammu and Kashmir and people are of the clear opinion that only the Aam Aadmi Party can bring reforms in the education sector of Jammu and Kashmir as the party has done in Delhi, " Hussain said further adding that once voted to power in Jammu and Kashmir, AAP will come up with an education model "which will bring sea-changes in the condition of Government schools after which the day will not be far when students of government schools will be able to have an environment equal to that of prominent private institutions in the union territory".