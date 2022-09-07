Pulwama school picture depicts gross failure of govt in J&K’s education sector: AAP leader

In a statement, AAP leader and Delhi Cabinet Minister, Imran Hussain who is also Kashmir Province Incharge of the AAP said, " firstly the BJP weakened the education sector from its roots and now LG administration is busy in pomp and show with events in AC halls with no one paying concern towards the deplorable condition of government schools in the union territory".

On Tuesday, a team of Aam Aadmi Party ped by Hussain visited GPS Teadwa Mohalla in Kashmir which is allegedly being run from two tents as work of building of school sanctioned in 2014 is yet to start. The AAP said that during the visit, locals of the area told the party leaders that the future of their children studying in the school is in dark as government has even failed to provide a concrete roof for the school and this institution is being run from inside two temporary tents from last several years and neither any government officer nor any political representative brothered to come to rescue the students studying in the school.

"We recently highlighted the picture of this school after which government issued statement claiming that the identified piece of land for construction of new building got damaged in the landslide but today people of this area informed us that no incident of landslide has taken place and thus the lie of Government has been exposed," Hussain said.