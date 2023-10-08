Pulwama-Shopian DIARY

Plastic bags and other materials usually stick among these pipes, causing disruptions in the free flow of water.

Magaray Mansoor, a social activist told Greater Kashmir that the department had been continuously laying the water pipes in the stream for many years.

“The pipes cause obstructions in the water body. All plastic and other solid material flowing with the water remain stuck in these pipes, causing disruptions in the seamless flow of water,” Magray said.

He said that the river was once known for its pristine waters, but now it had turned into a dumping site.

Magray said that the authorities should shift these pipes to restore the lost glory of the stream.

Although an official said that the pipes had been laid in the stream decades ago, residents said that fresh pipes were being laid in the stream.