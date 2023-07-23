Pulwama woman dies after giving birth to child, family alleges negligence

He alleged that despite informing the doctors that patient had severe pain, they didn’t pay any heed. “The doctors repeatedly told us her condition is good, however, at 3 am they said she need to be shifted to LD hospital and when we reached LD, doctors there informed us she is almost dead.”

The family members demanded thorough investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, a senior doctor at LD said that patient had developed some complications at district hospital Pulwama and was referred in shock to LD, where she was received at around 4:30 am.

"We informed her family members that she is almost dead and as per protocol she was taken to theatre for resuscitation but she collapsed,” he said.

Meanwhile, medical superintendent DH Pulwama Dr A G Dar said that they will investigate the matter and find out the cause of referral and death as well.