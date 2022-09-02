Pulwama youth dies of suspected heart attack while playing cricket in Anantnag

Srinagar, Sept 2: A 22-year old youth from Naina village of Pulwama district died of a heart attack while playing cricket in Bijbehara area of neighbouring Anantnag district on Friday.
News agency KNO quoted one of deceased Imtiyaz Ahmad Khan’s friends that Khan collapsed on ground during the match proceedings after he bowled two overs.
Khan also vomited after the collapse and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment where he was declared dead on arrival, his friend said.
A similar incident was reported from Khansahib area of Budgam on July 27 this year wherein a youth from Chadoora area collapsed on ground and died of a suspected heart attack.