Pulwama youth's killing due to rivalry between terrorist groups: police

Srinagar Sept 5: Police on Monday said that a youth whose body was found in an orchard in south Kashmir's Pulwama in the morning was brother of an active terrorist and he was killed due to a group rivalry between terrorist groups.
"Deceased’s one brother (Ashiq Nengroo) is active #terrorist of JeM terror outfit & presently in #Pakistan, 2nd brother (terrorist Abbas Negroo) was killed in #encounter in 2014 & 3rd brother (terrorist Reyaz Negroo) is presently lodged in prison in #terror attack case, " a police spokesman said.
"Preliminary #investigation reveals that killing is due to group #rivalry between #terrorist groups. Investigation of case is vigorously going on in a very professional manner & those terrorists involved in the crime will be identified soon & dealt strictly under law, " ADGP Kashmir said in a separate statement.
Earlier in the day, body of Manzoor Ahmad Nangroo, 30, S/O Gh Mohd Nangroo
R/0 Hanjan, Rajpura Pulwama was found in an orchard in Shopian in suspicious condition with bullet injury.