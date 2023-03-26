Pune-based visual artist visits IRIS school Kangan, interacts with students
Ganderbal, Mar 26: Dr. Gauri Shrikant Kate, a well-known Pune-based visual artist visited the Islamic Revival International School (IRIS) Kangan. During her visit, she interacted with the students and enlightened them about the fine arts including visual and landscape art.
Dr Gauri discussed how visual art is a fundamental component of the human experience reflecting the world and the time in which “we live.” “Art can help us understand our history, our culture, our lives, and the experience of others in a manner that cannot be achieved through other means,” she said.
She also discussed the non-academic benefits of fine arts such as promoting self-esteem, motivation, aesthetic awareness, cultural exposure, creativity, improved emotional expression, as well as social harmony and appreciation of diversity, a school spokesman said.