‘Punitive action won’t help’: Sajad Lone flays FIR against students cheering Pak win

Srinagar Oct 26: People's Conference chief, Sajad Gani Lone on Tuesday flayed a police FIR against MBBS students at SKIMS and GMC Srinagar for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's win over India in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday, saying in Kashmir "we have to live with those who are ideologically opposed to us".
Jammu and Kashmir police has registered an FIR against the medical students for "raising pro-Pakistan slogans" after the country's win over India.
"I strongly disagree. If you think that they r not patriotic enough because they cheered for another team- u should have the courage and the belief to wean them back if u think they have gone patriotically astray. Punitive actions won’t help. Have not helped in the past either, " Sajad wrote on Twitter while reacting to a woman suggesting that the students be suspended by the medical colleges.
"We live in Kashmir and have to live with those who r ideologically opposed to us. But we’re confident that it is a game of narratives of discourses. And that we will win. We will convince all about the goodness of our ideology. We will prevail. But that that is if u allow us to, " he said.
"We don’t c anti indianism or pro pakistanism as an irreversible condition. It is at best a curable disease. Let us cure it. Allow us to cure it. Trust me. Punitive actions can worsen the disease".