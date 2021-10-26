‘Punitive action won’t help’: Sajad Lone flays FIR against students cheering Pak win

Jammu and Kashmir police has registered an FIR against the medical students for "raising pro-Pakistan slogans" after the country's win over India.

"I strongly disagree. If you think that they r not patriotic enough because they cheered for another team- u should have the courage and the belief to wean them back if u think they have gone patriotically astray. Punitive actions won’t help. Have not helped in the past either, " Sajad wrote on Twitter while reacting to a woman suggesting that the students be suspended by the medical colleges.

"We live in Kashmir and have to live with those who r ideologically opposed to us. But we’re confident that it is a game of narratives of discourses. And that we will win. We will convince all about the goodness of our ideology. We will prevail. But that that is if u allow us to, " he said.

"We don’t c anti indianism or pro pakistanism as an irreversible condition. It is at best a curable disease. Let us cure it. Allow us to cure it. Trust me. Punitive actions can worsen the disease".