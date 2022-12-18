Punjab CM meets Aryans law students

Srinagar, Dec 18: The Aryans LLB & BA LLB students met with S Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister of Punjab, during the launch of e- Bar Council Services: the online facility for services of Bar Council to distribute licenses to new Advocates.
On the occasion Aryans Law students presented the self made sketches to the Chief Minister and also recited the poem written by them. Maan expressed his happiness and blessed the students. He also accepted written poetry from law students.
Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group mentioned that Aryans Group and Bhagwant Mann have a 15-year old bonding. Mann has been a part of various programs of Aryans Group of Colleges for the last 15 years, no matter what position he held.
Dr. Garima Thakur, Deputy Director, Aryans Group; Navneet Kaur, Dr. Preetika, Faculty Aryans College of Law along with students were present.