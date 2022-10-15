Punjab Finance Minister inaugurates 2-day Youth Fest at Aryans campus

Srinagar, Oct 15: Finance Minister, Punjab S. Harpal Singh Cheema inaugurated Youth fest of IKG-PTU, Jalandhar at Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, near Chandigarh.
Thousands of students of around 10 colleges from various districts of west Zone of IKG-PTU, Jalandhar participated in various cultural activities of the Youth Festival. Neena Mittal, MLA Rajpura was the guest of honour. Adv Vikram Passi, Lovish Mittal were special guests. Sumeer Sharma, Assistant Director, Youth Affairs, IKG-PTU was present on the occasion. Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group presided over the function.
Renowned Punjabi singer Param and Kashmiri artist Popping Sam also enthralled the audience at the inaugural ceremony of 2 days Youth fest.
Harpal Singh Cheema said that youth is the backbone of the society and “education with entertainment is the source to enlighten and direct the youth on the right path.”
Maan Govt is determined to eradicate the evil of drugs from Punjab. He praised the efforts made by Aryans in the past also for emphasising on entertainment along with education.