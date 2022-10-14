Punjab Finance Minister to attend Aryans Youth Fest

Srinagar, Oct 14: The two days West Zone Youth Festival of IKG-Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar of various colleges falling under 10 districts of Punjab would be organised on 15 and 16 October at Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh.
Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group while thanking IKG-PTU said that Finance Minister, Punjab S. Harpal Singh Cheema would be the Chief Guest while Neena Mittal, MLA, Rajpura would be the guest of honour on 15 October in the opening ceremony. Higher Education Minister S. Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer would be the chief guest and Gurlal Singh; MLA Ghanaur would be the guest of honour in the closing and prize distribution ceremony on 16 October.
Kataria further added that in parallel with Youth fest & vibrant performances of students, Aryans annual event “Rajni: The Cultural Extravaganza” would also be organized in which renowned Punjabi Singers Sangram Hanjra, Param, Jashan, Gursewak Likhari & Kashmiri Artist, and Popping Sam would also enthrall the audience on their hit tracks.
Cultural activities including Giddha, classical dance, folk song, orchestra, gazal, painting, rangoli, photography, natak, mimicry, weston items, poster making, cartooning etc and bhangra, mime, skits etc would be the main attractions of the Youth fest.