Punjab Finance Minister to attend Aryans Youth Fest

Kataria further added that in parallel with Youth fest & vibrant performances of students, Aryans annual event “Rajni: The Cultural Extravaganza” would also be organized in which renowned Punjabi Singers Sangram Hanjra, Param, Jashan, Gursewak Likhari & Kashmiri Artist, and Popping Sam would also enthrall the audience on their hit tracks.

Cultural activities including Giddha, classical dance, folk song, orchestra, gazal, painting, rangoli, photography, natak, mimicry, weston items, poster making, cartooning etc and bhangra, mime, skits etc would be the main attractions of the Youth fest.