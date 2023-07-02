Punjab minister honours Aryans Group of Colleges

Dr Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group of Colleges thanked Dr Balbir Singh and the journalists Union. He also announced that 5 needy and deserving wards of journalists will get upto 70 percent scholarship for studying in Aryans. On this occasion Vinod Kohli, President, President Indian Journalists Union and CPUJ; Suresh Akhouri, Founder Indian Journalists Union; Naveen Sharma, General Secretary CPUJ; Anirudh Gupta, Senior Vice President and Saba Nayakan, Secretary General Indian Journalists Union were also present.