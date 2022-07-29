Punjab Minister to inaugurate Aryans Scholarship Mela on July 31

Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group will preside over the Event.

While giving information, Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group said that in this scholarship Mela on one hand needy, deserving SC/ ST students would be given fee education while on other hand general students would also be selected for partial scholarship as per Govt rules. The students can opt various courses including engineering, law, pharma, paramedical, nursing, agriculture, education etc. For student's scholarship queries, helpline 98765- 99888 has also been launched.