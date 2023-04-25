Punt Gun seized from village near Wular Lake

Confirming the news to Greater Kashmir, deputy director of forest protection force, (DDFPF) Eijaz Ahmad said that “the gun was in a firing position” when a team reached there.

The forest protection forces, he said, had launched an operation around Kulhama village in Wular Lake peripheries “following an early morning tip-off about some suspicious movement” about poachers using the gun to hunt down migratory and wild birds in the Lake.