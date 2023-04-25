Punt Gun seized from village near Wular Lake

Bandipora, Apr 25: The Forest Protection Force on Tuesday seized a 9 feet long punt gun from Wular Lake in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district adding to the list of around 9 such guns being seized by the department this season.
Confirming the news to Greater Kashmir, deputy director of forest protection force, (DDFPF) Eijaz Ahmad said that “the gun was in a firing position” when a team reached there.
The forest protection forces, he said, had launched an operation around Kulhama village in Wular Lake peripheries “following an early morning tip-off about some suspicious movement” about poachers using the gun to hunt down migratory and wild birds in the Lake.
“The gun was loaded and set up in firing position when we seized it,” Ahamd said, adding that “ the recovery by the department is a success and has protected a large number of wild and migratory birds from being killed in the Lake.”
He said that the recovery is a message to poachers that the department’s actions are “very specific in protecting the migratory birds.” The officer said that this season, the department has “recovered 9 such guns” in different operations and also initiated “criminal proceedings” against poachers.
He said those who haven’t followed orders of handing over guns and licenses are also being closely watched and whenever they come under the department’s scanner, action is being taken.
Notably, the Wular Lake rare migratory birds have been found after decades this year in Wular Lake. The bird watchers and field staff documenting these rare species have been enthralled.