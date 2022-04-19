Puntgun, boat used in hunting down birds recovered from Wular Lake

Bandipora 19 April: Forest protection personnel Tuesday recovered a boat along with a punt gun from Wular Lake near Lankreshipora village of north Kashmir's Bandipora district.
Mohammad Younis, Assistant Director Operation of the Forest Protection Force said the recovery was made by the anti poaching squad headed by deputy inspector following on a tip off from a source. However, the hunter fled from the spot before the team reached there., Younis said.
The Punt guns as per the officials is a long shotgun used to hunt down different types of birds including in wetlands. In the past, the department has seized several such guns from Wular Lake.
Younis said that the Forest Protection Force has intensified their surveillance operations in and around Wular Lake to stop illegal hunting and provide protection to winged residents of the Wular Lake. He said there was almost negligible poaching in Wualr this season adding "by the next season, we will be able to stop it completely."