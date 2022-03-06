Pvt schools asscn announces revised bus fare rates amid complaints over lack of transport in Kashmir

Since schools reopened in the valley last week, many parents have been complaining that the schools have dumped the buses leaving their wards high and dry for the transport facility.

A PSAJK spokesman on Sunday cited a new directive by the authorities to charge the transport fee under a different head he said will have to be charged at a higher rate.

“Earlier schools used to merge the academic and transportation fee accounts together, to provide transport services to students at a reasonable rate. But now the situation has entirely changed. The School Fee Committee recommends keeping transportation and academic fee accounts as separate ones, so one cannot subsidise transportation on the back of academic fee, " the PSAJK spokesman said.

The school association also cited the pandemic it said had rendered the bus fleets "almost defunct" while the maintenance charges, road taxes and loan interest have remained unchanged "creating a huge liability".

"In the current situation when everyone is facing financial crunch the working of transportation at previous rates is impossible. The price of diesel and petrol has increased by a big margin during the last three years adding to the woes,” the PSAJK said.