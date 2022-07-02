Pvt schools continue ongoing exams despite Govt order
Srinagar: Many private schools have decided to continue their ongoing exams despite the summer vacation announced for all government and recognised private schools from July 4.
Complaints are pouring in against several schools that have informed the students that their ongoing exams, in complete violation of the government order, would continue during the summer break.
The J&K School Education Department (SED) on Friday announced summer vacation for schools from July 4 to 14 and Principal Secretary SED Bishwajit Kumar Singh said no school would be allowed to conduct exams during the vacation period.
“Exams can be put on hold because the health of the student is important for us,” he told Greater Kashmir.
However, on Saturday, the department issued another order wherein it allowed the schools to hold the exams only on July 4.
“The government order issued for the summer vacation in schools falling in Kashmir division and winter zone of Jammu division shall not affect the schedule of examination on July 4,” reads an official communication issued by the SED.
An official said that the relaxation was given by the department as some schools had their last paper scheduled on July 4.
“Rest no schools will be allowed to continue with their exams during the summer vacation period,” he said.
However, Greater Kashmir received scores of calls from parents and students who complained that some reputed schools in Srinagar had decided to continue with their schedule of examinations during summer vacation.
“This is unfair to the students. The schools are not adhering to the government directions and have left the students at the receiving end,” a parent said.
The parents demanded action against these schools for not following the government orders.
Principal Secretary SED said that some schools had their last paper on July 4 and were allowed to finish the exams so that students would be free.
“But no schools have been allowed to continue their exams on other days of summer vacation. The government order is clear on that,” he said.