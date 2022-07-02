Pvt schools continue ongoing exams despite Govt order

Srinagar: Many private schools have decided to continue their ongoing exams despite the summer vacation announced for all government and recognised private schools from July 4.

Complaints are pouring in against several schools that have informed the students that their ongoing exams, in complete violation of the government order, would continue during the summer break.

The J&K School Education Department (SED) on Friday announced summer vacation for schools from July 4 to 14 and Principal Secretary SED Bishwajit Kumar Singh said no school would be allowed to conduct exams during the vacation period.