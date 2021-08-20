PWD asks public to post grievances on Hamari Sadak mobile app

Srinagar, Aug 20: The Public Works Department (PWD) Friday asked the public to post their grievances regarding roads, bridges, and buildings on Hamari Sadak mobile app.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the mobile app ‘Hamari Sadak’ of PWD (R&B) was launched in April this year for dedicated use of general public who could give direct feedback by uploading their grievances.
The spokesman said that this would ensure speedy and efficient redress of grievances. “The app is available on www.jkpwdoms.in and application store of android mobile phone,” he said.