PWD Executive Engineer arrested for taking bribe

“The complainant approached the ACB and requested for taking necessary legal action against the accused Public servant for demanding a bribe of ₹15,000. On receipt of the complaint, prima facie offences u/s 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 (as amended in 2018) were made out against the alleged accused person Farooq Ahmad Dar, Executive Engineer PWD (R&B), Special Sub Division, Gurez, Bandipora. Accordingly, Case FIR No. 25/2022 was registered at Police Station ACB Baramulla U/S 7 of the PC Act 1988 (as amended in 2018) against the above mentioned accused person and investigations were started,” the statement added.

According to ACB, Immediately after registration of the case a trap team headed by DySP rank officer and independent witnesses was constituted.“The team caught the accused red handed while demanding & accepting a bribe of ₹15000 from the complainant at Gurez and he was arrested on spot.”