PWD Executive Engineer arrested for taking bribe

Srinagar, Aug 26: ACB trapped and arrested Farooq Ahmad Dar, Executive Engineer PWD (R&B), Special Sub Division Gurez, Bandipora for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹15,000 from the complainant.
The Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint against the official for demanding a bribe of Rs. 15,000 from the complainant as commission for releasing the payments etc.
“The complainant stated that he and his father were jointly doing contract business and participated in the due tendering process. His father was awarded the contract for the construction of work viz construction of five room Govt Primary school building at Dassi-B Bagtore Gurez shifted to Izmarg Gurez vide allotment dated 10.11.2017 and agreement dated 11 of 2018. After completing the said work some payments were released by the department. However, for releasing the final payments Executive Engineer PWD (R&B), Special Sub Division, Gurez namely Farooq Ahmad Dar was demanding ₹15000 as his commission for releasing the final payments,” it said in a statement.
“The complainant approached the ACB and requested for taking necessary legal action against the accused Public servant for demanding a bribe of ₹15,000. On receipt of the complaint, prima facie offences u/s 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 (as amended in 2018) were made out against the alleged accused person Farooq Ahmad Dar, Executive Engineer PWD (R&B), Special Sub Division, Gurez, Bandipora. Accordingly, Case FIR No. 25/2022 was registered at Police Station ACB Baramulla U/S 7 of the PC Act 1988 (as amended in 2018) against the above mentioned accused person and investigations were started,” the statement added.
According to ACB, Immediately after registration of the case a trap team headed by DySP rank officer and independent witnesses was constituted.“The team caught the accused red handed while demanding & accepting a bribe of ₹15000 from the complainant at Gurez and he was arrested on spot.”