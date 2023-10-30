Qamaria Model Educational Institute Ganderbal celebrates 20th annual day

Ganderbal, Oct 30: Qamaria Model Education Institute (QMEI) Ganderbal, one of the oldest and reputed schools on Monday celebrated its 20th Annual Day by organising a grand function here.
Vice Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir, Prof A. Ravinder Nath was chief guest on the occasion. Former Chief Secretary and Chairman QMHSEI, Sheikh Ghulam Rasool Presided over the function.
VC CUK Prof Ravinder Nath said the students have a pivotal role in the development and nation building activities. VC applauded and hailed the students for their outstanding performances during the annual day celebrations. He complimented the students and said that the parade conducted by the students reminded him of his Oxford University days.
Chairman QMHSEI and former Chief Secretary Sheikh Ghulam Rasool in his speech highlighted the role of youth in the preservation of cultural ethos of Kashmir and said that the students should be enlightened with the moral education besides the contemporary education. He complimented the management, staff and faculty of Qamaria Model Educational Institute Ganderbal for their efforts in taking the institute to new heights.
Noted academician and member managing committee QMEI, Sheikh Gayas-ud-Din laid stress upon the annual day celebrations which brings to fore the hidden talent among the students and paves the way towards sports, arts and music as potential careers in the future. He also stressed upon the students to explore their hidden talent and adapt to the competitive world. He advised the students and teacher community to inculcate reading habits to expand mental acumen.
During the function, the students of the institution presented mesmerizing and colourful programmes which were highly applauded by the audience. Principal of the school presented a vote of thanks.