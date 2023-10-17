Qayoom Wani condoles Khayal’s demise

Srinagar, Oct 17: A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum lead by its chairman Abdul Qayoom Wani visited the residence of late Ghulam Nabi Khayal and expressed sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family.
Wani while speaking at the condolence meeting said that the deceased was a great son of the soil and has contributed a lot in the field of literature. His contribution as poet, writer, journalist will be remembered for ever.
Wani prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family at this time of grief.