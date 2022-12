Srinagar, Dec 16: Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum Chairman, Abdul Qayoom Wani on Wednesday expressed concern over the recent move of the government about land lease and termed the move as unfortunate and one more onslaught on the economy. In a statement, JKCSF chairman said the move was unfortunate and its aim to damage the tourist industry in J&K which has survived in difficult times only by the sacrifices of local people involved with the industry.