Qayoom Wani demands stern action

Srinagar, June 10: Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum Chairman Abdul Qayoom Wani has demanded stern action against the elements spreading hate among various communities.
In a statement, he said that blasphemous remarks of any kind in any part of the world are unacceptable to the believers of truth, peace and tranquility.
Reacting to the blasphemous remarks made by a few ex office bearers of the ruling political party, Wani said that it was unfortunate that in a democratic country where there ought to be the freedom of religion as promised in the constitution, the things are turning ugly with each passing day.