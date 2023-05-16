Qayoom Wani expresses gratitude to SED

Srinagar, May 16: chairman Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum, and Former President EJAC Abdul Qayoom Wani has expressed gratitude to School Education Department (SED) for promoting and regularising incharge headmasters and equivalent Around 4000 headmasters shall be benefitted by the regularization/ promotion, which include both retired and serving.
Wani in a statement pressed his gratitude and thanks to Principal Secretary Education Alok Kumar and other officers of education department for resolving the chronic issue of incharge headmasters and officers of the education department which was pending for a decade.
Wani said that this was all due to the personal interest taken by these officials under the control of Principal Secretary Education and by the hard work and support given by the office bearers of Jammu and Kashmir School Education retired and in-service officers association of all the three regions of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladkh.