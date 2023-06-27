Qayoom Wani greets people on Eid

Srinagar, June 27: Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum Abdul Qayoom Wani has extended his warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and entire Muslim World on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha.
In a statement he said that the festival is an ode to the virtues of devotion, faith and sacrifice and inspires feelings of brotherhood, compassion and unity.
Wani appealed people not to forget widows, orphans and all those people who are in dire need of help. He appealed people to help them to their level best.