Srinagar, Dec 2 : Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) and former president EJAC Abdul Qayoom Wani has welcomed the withdrawal of UAPA charges against some students of SKUAST.

He tweeted on X , “ Withdrawal of UAPA charges against Kashmiri students of SKUAST is a welcome step. Students need to be treated always with love and affection in all situations.”