Qazigund village residents demand bridge construction

Locals expressed their frustration and said that the unavailability of the bridge had brought immense hardships to their daily lives.

Despite the existence of a well-paved macadamised road, the lack of a robust bridge over the Viethvethru rivulet has resulted in a disconnect between the residents of villages like Sailyaloo, Khushipora and Baghpora, and the town of Qazigund.

The villagers said that year after year, they take it upon themselves to assemble a makeshift bridge to navigate the river.