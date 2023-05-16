Qazigund youth dies in Saudi Arabia, family alleges murder

Srinagar, May 16: A youth from Qazigund area of South Kashmir, who was working in Saudi Arabia as JCB operator, died after being allegedly hit by a JCB driver from Assam. The family, however, alleged that their son was murdered.

Family members of Zakir Nabi Bhat, 24, son of Ghulam Nabi bhat of Y K Pora, Qazigund, as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), alleged that Zakir was killed by a JCB driver from Assam, who had entered into an altercation with him a few days ago and was continuously harassing him.