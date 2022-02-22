Qonangopora residents express gratitude to LG for prompt action

Budgam, Feb 22: The Residents of Qonangopora village in Chadoora today expressed gratitude to the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Budgam for his personal intervention in ensuring the work completion of the bridge, which was delayed for a long time.
A delegation led by a local Sarpanch, said that the DDC has always been prompt in resolving public grievances.
The delegation said that soon after taking up the issue of delay in construction of a bridge over Shaliganga stream at LG Grievance Redressal Cell, the DDC personally intervened to ensure the work process is expedited.
The delegation said it was because of DDC's intervention that 90 percent of the work has been completed on the bridge and is nearing its completion on a fast track basis.
The delegation further said that the bridge shall benefit thousands of locals and ease their lives.
It is pertinent to mention here that Grievance Redressed by District Administration Budgam was hailed by Lieutenant Governor in his program 'Mulaqaat with DCs' an initiative to take review of Grievance Redressal at U.T level.