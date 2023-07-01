Quadcopters, anti-drone teams, bomb squads for Amarnath Yatra this year: Army

Pahalgam/ Baltal, July 01: The army Saturday said this year additional security facilities have been put in place with special focus on quick and effective response in case of any natural calamity while as quadcopters and night vision devices are being used for round the clock surveillance on both the routes.

Addressing presser at Pahalgam base camp, Commander 1 sector RR Amandeep Malhi said that additional facilities have been ensured this year for the smooth and peaceful Amarnath Pilgrimage.

“We have used quadcopters and nigh vision devices for 24x7 surveillance enroute cave shrine. Apart from the army, Central forces and police have been deployed on higher reaches. Every soldier has been briefed to ensure least inconvenience to locals during the Yatra period,” he said as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO). He said Mountain and Avalanche rescue teams have been deployed to meet any eventuality. “This year, quick and effective response teams will ensure fast evacuation in case of any natural calamity,” he said, adding that this year army along with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), NDRF and SRDRF conducted joint drills to ensure “timely response in case of any natural calamity.”