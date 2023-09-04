Quality investigation of cases weapon to curb terror, drug menace: DGP

A Police spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the newly established Moot Court for the trainees and personnel during his visit to Police Technical Training Institute (PTTI) Vijaypur, the DGP directed to arrange more such Moot Court mock drills in future to improve professionalism, skills of prosecution, witnesses, and investigating officers in particular so that cases like NDPS and UAPA could be brought to their logical conclusion in the interest of justice besides other cases.

He commended the efforts of PTTI Vijaypur and expressed hope that the moot court mock trials would help trainees and Police personnel to comprehend the court customs better and also refine their abilities to fix investigation gaps.