Quality investigation of cases weapon to curb terror, drug menace: DGP

Srinagar, Sep 4: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Monday said that good quality investigation of UAPA and NDPS cases was a weapon to curb terrorism and drug menace from Jammu and Kashmir.
A Police spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the newly established Moot Court for the trainees and personnel during his visit to Police Technical Training Institute (PTTI) Vijaypur, the DGP directed to arrange more such Moot Court mock drills in future to improve professionalism, skills of prosecution, witnesses, and investigating officers in particular so that cases like NDPS and UAPA could be brought to their logical conclusion in the interest of justice besides other cases.
He commended the efforts of PTTI Vijaypur and expressed hope that the moot court mock trials would help trainees and Police personnel to comprehend the court customs better and also refine their abilities to fix investigation gaps.
Singh said that a dedicated effort from everyone was necessary to improve the conviction rate of heinous crimes.
He said that investigation of any case should be worked until the final judgement of the court.
The DGP said that Police Headquarters in its continuous endeavours had focused on establishing moot court rooms as a part of training programme at all Police training institutions to give an overview of court proceedings to its investigation officers that would help in identifying the lacunas during the course of investigation.
He praised Principal PTTI Vijaypur, Shiv Kumar Sharma, and PTTI staff for their efforts and initiatives while serving the institution.
Under the national campaign ‘Meri Matti Meera Desh’, Singh launched the Amrit Kalash Yatra and plantation drive.
He was received by Principal PTTI Vijaypur Shiv Kumar Sharma and other senior officers from the Police and Prosecution Wing and was presented a Guard of Honour.
Soon after his arrival, the DGP kick-started the Amrit Kalash Yatra and plantation drive under the on-going national campaign ‘Meri Matti Meera Desh’.
The DGP along with other senior officers planted saplings in the training institute.
He then inaugurated the newly established Moot Court for the trainees as well as for the Police personnel.
On the occasion, the faculty of PTTI demonstrated a live trial of the NDPS case in the Moot Court.
DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range, Muhammad Suleman Choudhary; DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range Muhammad Haseeb Mughal, DIG Traffic Jammu, Siridhar Patil; Retd Sessions Judge NIA Court, Subash Gupta; Joint Director Prosecution, JKS Range, Pawan Gupta; Senior Advocate Jammu High Court, Intikhab Hussain; Commandant Women Battalion Jammu, Rashmi Wazir; Commandant IRP 15th Bn, Mubassir Latifi Ameer; Commandant IRP 14th Bn, Anita Sharma; AIG (Training and Policy) Police Headquarters J&K, J S Johar; Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba, Benam Tosh; Principal PTS Kathua, Roop Raj; and Vice Principal PTTI Vijaypur, Dushyant Sharma attended the inaugural function.