Quashing of detention of Moulana Dawoodi, Moulana Veeri

Srinagar, Sep 8 : Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, on Friday, welcomed the release of two prominent religious leaders in the valley, Moulana Abdul Rashid Dawoodi, the head of Tehreek-e-Sout-ul Auliya, and Moulana Mushtaq Ahmed Veeri, who is affiliated with Jamiat-Ahle-Hadees (JaH).
Pertinently, the J&K High Court today quashed the detention orders of both the Muslim clerics, who were booked under the Public Safety Act in September last year and lodged at Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu. a statement said.
In his statement, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari expressed his satisfaction with the release of Moulana Dawoodi and Moulana Veeri, and said, “It brings me immense pleasure that the honorable High Court has ordered the release of these prominent religious leaders, who hold a significant following across the Valley. Their release is highly commendable.”
Reiterating his demand for the release of other religious leaders such as Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Moulana Manzoor, Apni Party president said, “I request the LG Administration to consider the release of Mirwaiz Sahib and Moulana Manzoor as well.”
“These religious leaders wield remarkable influence over the people and can play a pivotal role in helping to eradicate social evils, especially the fast-spreading issue of drug abuse in the Valley.” He added.