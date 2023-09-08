Quashing of detention of Moulana Dawoodi, Moulana Veeri

Pertinently, the J&K High Court today quashed the detention orders of both the Muslim clerics, who were booked under the Public Safety Act in September last year and lodged at Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu. a statement said.

In his statement, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari expressed his satisfaction with the release of Moulana Dawoodi and Moulana Veeri, and said, “It brings me immense pleasure that the honorable High Court has ordered the release of these prominent religious leaders, who hold a significant following across the Valley. Their release is highly commendable.”