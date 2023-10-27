R R Swain gets additional charge of DGP J&K

Srinagar, Oct 27: With Dilbag Singh attaining superannuation at the end of this month, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, on Friday assigned additional charge of the post to incumbent Special DG J&K RR Swain (IPS).
According to an order issued by MHA, Swain, who is currently serving as special DG, CID, has been asked to take the additional charge of the post from November 1.
"With the approval of competent authority, Shri R.R Swain, IPS presently posted as special DG, CID, Jammu and Kasjmir will also function as in-charge Director General of Police in addition to his existing charge with effect from 1-11-23 and until further orders," read the order.