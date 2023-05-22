Rabta, Aryans Group organise poetic event

The event commenced with the lamp lighting ceremony and mementos were presented to poets during the felicitation ceremony. The event was graced by renowned artist Jaswant Singh Rathore as chief guest while Dr. Parveen Kataria, Director General, Aryans Group was the guest of honour. On the occasion, budding young poets as well as senior poets from Chandigarh and nearby areas enthralled the audience with their poetry.

More than 200 poetry and art lovers from Chandigarh and various cities of Punjab and Haryana attended the programme. Audience was represented by senior personalities of the region.