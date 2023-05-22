Rabta, Aryans Group organise poetic event

Srinagar, May 22: To promote diverse Indian art and culture and young poets, Rabta in association with Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh, and Aryans Overseas, Chandigarh organised an evening of poetic expression “Anjuman Nayi Awazon Ki” today at the Govt Museum and Art Gallery, Chandigarh.
The event commenced with the lamp lighting ceremony and mementos were presented to poets during the felicitation ceremony. The event was graced by renowned artist Jaswant Singh Rathore as chief guest while Dr. Parveen Kataria, Director General, Aryans Group was the guest of honour. On the occasion, budding young poets as well as senior poets from Chandigarh and nearby areas enthralled the audience with their poetry.
More than 200 poetry and art lovers from Chandigarh and various cities of Punjab and Haryana attended the programme. Audience was represented by senior personalities of the region.
Dr. Kataria appreciated all poets and mentioned that Tricity and Punjab have always been hubs of literature and literature lovers. Later the team of Rabta were congratulated for their effort.
Founder members of RABTA, Sonia Rai, Dr Naveen Gupta, Sahil Azrul Haqe said their team will be periodically holding such poetry programmes and other literary events. “’Rabta’ has been formed to promote literature and diverse Indian culture in Chandigarh and surrounding areas,” mentioned Team Rabta.
On the occasion, various poets including Varun Anand, Mahendra Sahni (Sadar), Gautam Sharma, Anjali Banga, Ayush Aavartt, Nand Kishore (Anhad), Rishabh Sharma, Shamsher Sahil, Mayank Nari won the hearts of the audience by reciting their poetry.