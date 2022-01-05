Radio navigation system by Nov, say Srinagar airport authorities amid flight cancellations

Srinagar Jan 5: Amid flight cancellations at the airport due to the prevailing weather conditions, authorities at the Srinagar airport on Wednesday said that the "process for installation of Category II Instrument Landing System (ILS) will commence in April this year and will be completed by November".
"The process for installation of CAT II ILS will commence in Apr 2022 and will be completed by Nov 2022
Hopefully, next winter, our visibility requirement will reduce from 900 M to 500 M, " a spokesperson for the Srinagar airport said in a statement today.
ILS is a radio based navigation system that helps the planes to land during night hours and bad weather.
Air traffic largely remained suspended at the airport since Tuesday due to poor visibility caused by widespread rains and intermittent snowfall with hundreds of tourists getting stranded in the valley.
On Tuesday when none of the 42 flights could take off, former J&K Chief Minister and NC vice president, Omar Abdullah took a dig at the UT government saying the airport had "no landing aids that enable runway to remain open when visibility dips".
"We make such a big deal about tourism &investment promotion now imagine the plight of those tourists who’ve sat all day outside the terminal &watched their flights get cancelled," Omar said.