Rafi Mir aghast over shortage of potable water supply in South Kashmir

Srinagar, Apr 26: Former MLA Pahalgam and General Secretary JKAP Rafi Ahmad Mir has expressed resentment over shortage of portable drinking water supply in South Kashmir including Sub Division Pahalgam and adjoining areas.
In a statement, Mir said locals in various parts of South Kashmir have been disconcerted due to the lack of potable drinking water supply. “Besides this, the tourists have been facing hardship due to the mismanagement and non - availability of the service. I call upon the concerned authorities to intervene into the matter and resolve this on priority basis,” Mir said.
"It is a matter of dismay to know that during Ramadhan, the local inhabitants have to suffer due to non-availability of drinking water supply. Eid is ahead and the plight of locals needs to be addressed on priority basis. Besides this , despite knowing that the footfall of tourists this year has been at a good pace, authorities failed in providing better basic facilities to them causing inconvenience to them," he said.