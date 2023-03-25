Rafi Mir demands adequate arrangements for Ramadan

Srinagar, Mar 25: Apni Party General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir on Saturday urged the administration to ensure adequate stock of essential commodities is available and all essential services are provided to the people in view of the ongoing holy month of Ramadan, a press note said.
He also asked the concerned departments to intensify market checking across the Valley, to put a check on black marketers and hoarders.
He said, “The concerned officials must be on alert to make sure that the people get all the necessary services and an adequate supply of essential commodities including food products such as meat, fish, poultry, dairy, fresh bakery products, rice, LPG, and other essentials.”